A supposed Lady Gaga sighting in Malta last week has turned out to be an elaborate prank by local content group SideStreet and influencer Henry Galea.

The prank involved transforming Michela Ann Bayliss—a SideStreet team member and a PN local councillor from Mosta—into a convincing impersonation of the global pop star.

On Tuesday, SideStreet released a video explaining how they had “pranked the entire island” into believing Lady Gaga was visiting Malta.

“We had this stupidly brilliant idea, what if we brought Lady Gaga to Malta without actually bringing her,” said Luigi Sapiano from SideStreet. “This is Michela, she is not Lady Gaga but with the help of makeup genius Henry Galea, she became her.”

Bayliss was spotted in full Gaga attire in Mdina and Valletta, posing for photos with passersby. A social media video featuring her alongside Galea further fuelled speculation, with many convinced the superstar had made a surprise visit to the island.

Last Friday, Galea posted a video of himself dancing as Bayliss, disguised as Gaga, slowly entered the frame. Dressed in a black hat, coat, and with long black hair, she briefly revealed her profile to the camera—enough to sustain the illusion.

Speaking to Times of Malta on Tuesday, Galea said: “It’s April Fool's Day and the world needs a joke. During all these wars and negative news we thought this would be good.” He added: “After all, we didn’t pull a physical prank on anyone and anyways we are giving away tickets to see Gaga in November, I think that’s pretty fair.”