In recent years, the gambling industry has witnessed a shift that was, until recently, an under-reported and often overlooked phenomenon: the increasing participation of women in gambling.

Historically, gambling has been perceived as a male-dominated activity, particularly in its more overt forms, such as sports betting, poker and casino gaming. However, more women are engaging in various forms of gambling, including online gaming, lottery and social betting. This emerging trend has raised questions about the unique challenges women face in maintaining responsible gambling practices and the need for gender-specific interventions to promote safer gambling habits.

Gambling was considered an activity that appealed more to men mainly due to its association with risk-taking, competitiveness and social status. However, with the advent of online gambling platforms and mobile gaming apps, the barriers to participation have lowered, making gambling more accessible to a broader demographic, including women.

One of the main reasons for this change is the convenience and anonymity provided by digital gambling platforms. Women, in many cases, are more likely to gamble from the privacy of their homes, away from the traditionally male-dominated spaces of betting shops or casinos. These platforms have introduced games that are more casual and appealing, such as bingo, lotteries and slot machines, many of which target women through marketing that portrays gambling as an entertaining, social and low-stakes pastime.

This shift is not just a matter of numbers; it has also highlighted some of the specific challenges women face in gambling. While men tend to gamble for excitement and competition, studies show that women are more likely to gamble as an escape from stress, anxiety, loneliness or other emotional pressures. This difference in motivation can make women more vulnerable to developing gambling-related problems, as gambling becomes a coping mechanism rather than just a recreational activity.

While responsible gambling remains the aim for all players, gambling addiction can affect anyone regardless of gender. However, the experiences of problem gambling can manifest differently between men and women.

Women are often more discreet about their gambling behaviour, which can delay the recognition of a problem and the seeking of help. By the time their gambling issue is addressed, the consequences may already be severe, including financial difficulties, relationship breakdowns and mental health issues.

In many cases, women who gamble problematically are also more likely to experience co-occurring mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety or trauma. For some, gambling may offer a temporary reprieve from emotional distress, but over time, the addiction exacerbates the underlying issues, creating a cycle that is hard to break without professional help.

Furthermore, societal stigma plays a significant role in the delay of treatment for women gamblers. The social narrative around female gambling addiction often carries more shame and judgement than it does for men. Women with gambling problems may feel that their behaviour is seen as a moral failing or a lack of self-control, which further discourages them from seeking support.

This stigma can also extend to their roles as caregivers, as gambling addiction is often perceived as contradictory to the responsibilities of motherhood or managing a household.

As the number of women gamblers rises, gambling prevention and support services must address the gender-specific needs of female gamblers. Traditional treatment approaches for problem gambling have largely been based on research focused on men, meaning that the specific experiences and triggers for women gamblers have often been overlooked.

One effective approach is to tailor responsible gambling messaging and interventions to better resonate with women. For example, marketing responsible gambling resources as a way to maintain control, manage stress or improve emotional well-being may be more effective in engaging women than campaigns that focus purely on financial risk or addiction.

Support programmes that offer a safe, non-judgmental environment for women to discuss their gambling experiences, especially in relation to emotional and mental health, could also help break down the barriers that prevent many from seeking help.

Additionally, it is essential to educate women about the risks associated with gambling and provide them with the tools to make informed decisions. This can include promoting awareness of self-exclusion programmes, providing guidance on how to set limits on time and spending, and offering resources that focus on the psychological triggers of gambling.

The earlier women are able to recognise the signs of problematic gambling, the more likely they are to adopt preventative measures.

The gambling industry also has a responsibility to acknowledge the growing presence of women in their customer base and to ensure that their responsible gambling strategies are inclusive. This means designing tools and resources that cater to the unique challenges women face, such as offering easily accessible self-assessment tools, providing support services specifically for women, and ensuring that marketing practices do not exploit the emotional motivations that drive some women to gamble.

Governments and regulators also have a role to play by ensuring that responsible gambling policies consider the subtle gendered aspects of gambling. This can include mandating that gambling operators conduct regular impact assessments on how their products and services affect different demographics and implementing stricter guidelines on advertising that targets women. Public awareness campaigns can be designed to de-stigmatise female gambling addiction and encourage women to seek help without fear of judgment.

As gambling continues evolving in the digital age, it is important to recognise that women are not immune to the risks associated with gambling. The increasing number of women gamblers highlights the need for gender-specific approaches to promote responsible gambling and prevent harm. By understanding the unique challenges women face, both the industry and society can take proactive steps to ensure that gambling remains a safe, controlled and enjoyable activity for all.

Ultimately, responsible gambling is about providing individuals with the tools to make informed decisions, regardless of gender. By focusing on the emotional, social and psychological factors that influence women’s gambling behaviours, we can create more effective prevention strategies and ensure that support services are accessible to those who need them most.

Kevin O’Neill is general manager at the Responsible Gaming Foundation.

kevin.oneill.1@rgf.org.mt

www.rgf.org.mt