Automobili Lamborghini presents the Huracán STJ, a limited edition of ten units and the last celebration of the super sports car equipped with the V10 engine, an engineering icon of the Sant’Agata Bolognese carmaker.

The naturally aspirated V10 engine is a symbol of Automobili Lamborghini’s history, contributing to the success of the Huracán family first presented in 2014, which by the end of the year will be replaced by an all-new super sports car equipped with a new hybrid powertrain.

