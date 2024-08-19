Automobili Lamborghini has unveiled the Temerario, the legendary Italian marque’s new twin-turbo V8 hybrid super sports car, at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, the highlight of the annual Monterey Car Week in California.

Succeeding the Huracán, the Temerario sets a new benchmark for the super sports car segment with a total power output of 920 CV, reaching a top speed of over 340 km/h and accelerating from 0-100 km/h in 2.7 seconds. The Temerario is the second Lamborghini HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) and third step in the electrification strategy for the company, completing the hybridization of the entire Lamborghini line-up following the Revuelto and the Urus SE.

