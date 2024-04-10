Over 10,000 copies of an original fairy tale about Malta’s environmental degradation are being distributed to all government primary schools as part of this year’s National Readathon.

The book, The Land of Fairy Fails, written by teenager Benjamin Portelli, is intended to encourage children to get lost in the world of reading and motivate them to use their powers and talents to protect planet Earth.

Organised by the Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, the Malta Trust Foundation and the National Literacy Agency, the seventh edition of the readathon, with the slogan Any Time, Any Place, is geared to stimulate children’s creativity and to share ideas for a greener, healthier environment.

The book, aimed at children aged between seven to 11, follows Wizard Willy as he embarks on a journey to clear the seabed from the plastic suffocating marine life.

He also plants trees for cleaner air and ditches his ‘aerocarmarine’ for a greener mode of transport – his magic broom – so that the stars can be seen once the traffic smog clears.

The Land of Fairy Fails is intended to encourage children to read and motivate them to protect planet Earth.

The story, penned by Portelli when he was 17 as part of his Systems of Knowledge project, has been translated into Maltese by Martina Oliva, and an interactive activity booklet has also been designed for the younger years.

Portelli, who turns 19 later this month, wrote this tale with the hope of making children aware and interested in the concept of environmental responsibility in an engaging way.

“I chose to base the story on classic fairy tales since they served as my own introduction to literature and evoked my love for reading and writing. Fairy tales also serve the purpose of educating children on morals and values,” Portelli said.

“I noticed how in the growing age of technology, many children are losing touch with these kinds of stories, so I wanted to try and get young readers interested in going back to the classics by means of the book.”

This ties in with the ethos of the National Readathon, which kicked off on Wednesday morning at St Clare College, Pembroke, where children listened to the story being read out by reading ambassadors.

Following the activity, MFWS chair Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca shared her hope that the readathon would give wings to children’s dreams to explore and expand their horizons.

“Reading feeds the imagination; it is the key to knowledge. Reading books goes beyond mindless scrolling, helps focus and enables us all to grow,” she said.

The National Readathon was another way in which, together with the National Literacy Agency’s other initiatives, the love for reading among students could be fostered, said Education Minister Clifton Grima.

“There are several forms of education – and reading is the foundation for a solid education”, he said.

The mascot of the readathon, which will continue throughout schools until May, is Ben il-Ballottra, the weasel being a fast-disappearing species in Malta.

After reading the book, parents and children are invited to send in their feedback on how they can drive the environmental change to childrenshub.mfws@gov.mt