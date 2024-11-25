Registration of all properties and land in Malta and Gozo is set to become compulsory and public by 2035, as the government prepares to reform a decades-old system.

The proposed reform, announced on Monday and now open to public consultation, would see property or landowners receive a certificate of ownership and the Lands Authority hold a centralised database of ownership.

This aim is part of the National Strategy for Reforming the Land Registration System 2025–2035, which Stefano Zrinzo Azzopardi launched on Monday.

“The process needs to get to a point where every property has its logbook—just like you would have with your car,” the minister said.

Currently, Malta operates two land registration systems: the Public Registry, which is based on the owner's name, and the Lands Registry, which is based on the property's location.

Registration of ownership with the lands registry is only compulsory in certain areas of Malta and Gozo, and is purely voluntary in 46% of all territory.

Malta’s current registration system contributes to the country ranking low on a global index of real estate transparency published by PwC earlier this year. Malta ranked 48th out of 89 countries assessed for transparency.

The strategy, currently open for public consultation until February 28, 2024, outlines 18 recommendations to modernize Malta’s outdated land registration system. The government said it consulted key stakeholders – from the Notarial Council to Malta Development Association and Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit – before making its proposals.

If passed into law, the proposals would allow property owners to hold a certificate of ownership for any given property or parcel of lands. The proposals suggest four tiers of certificates, ranging from possessory titles for those who only meet limited ownership criteria and whose claims can be challenged, to absolute titles for those with airtight ownership claims.

The proposals also suggest various time limits for ownership claims: anyone who wishes to challenge ownership titles will have 15 years to do so, with an existing 30-year period for contesting fraudulent titles to be retained.

All forms of property fraud, including digital manipulation of registrations, should carry a five-year prison sentence, the proposals suggest.

Modernizing land registration will ensure property buyers can verify ownership details in real time, the minister said, reducing the risk of disputes or hidden claims. Registered titles will also provide legal protection in cases of fraud, offering greater confidence to property owners.

Azzopardi emphasized the need for a comprehensive overhaul to create a “clearer, efficient, and effective system.”

Malta’s current system, established in the 1980s and only updated in the mid-1990s with the introduction of a computerized system, has seen little improvement since.

Azzopardi described the proposed reforms as a "much overdue change."

Among the recommendations is revising the Land Registration Act to update legal frameworks and introduce new ownership categories. Improved governance mechanisms are also proposed to build trust among stakeholders.

As part of the reform, the government intends to extend the period for notaries to register applications in compulsory registration areas, from 15 days to 30. This extension will remain in effect until the implementation of a new e-land registration information system, designed to streamline operations.

Following full implementation, the government will review sanctions for non-compliance by notaries and architects and is also considering a micro-credit program to support new professionals with e-system training and compliance standards.

The first phase of the e-land system is expected to roll out in early 2025. It will address misaligned mapping layers and make land records more accessible and transparent for stakeholders and the public.

“We need to give more information to our stakeholders and the general public,” Azzopardi stated, highlighting the importance of transparency in the reform process.

The public consultation phase invites feedback to refine the proposed reforms. If implemented, the strategy promises to make property ownership smoother, safer, and more transparent, benefiting stakeholders across Malta.

Feedback to the proposals can be submitted at http://consultation.gov.mt/ until February 28.