Just over 80,000 foreign students attended English language courses in 2024, according to national data.

The figures, published by the National Statistics Office on Thursday, show that 80,946 students attended courses at 33 licensed English Language Teaching (ELT) schools.

This represents an increase of 2,379, or three per cent, over the previous year.

The majority of students - 24.9 per cent - came from Italy, followed by France (10.3 per cent) and Germany (10.1 per cent). Overall, 73.9 per cent of total students originated from an EU country.

28.1 per cent of students were 15 years old or younger. 16 and 17-year-olds accounted for 22 per cent of students.

Students aged 50 and over were in the minority and numbered 7,237 (8.9 per cent).

Female students outnumbered males and accounted for 61.3 per cent of the entire ELT student population.

July was the busiest month for schools, with 17 per cent of students attending courses during this month. August and March followed at 14.5 and 10.4 per cent respectively

The most popular course was ‘General English: Standard’, with 77 per cent of students opting to take this course.

Foreign students enrolled in local licensed ELT schools accounted for 256,868 student weeks. The absolute majority of courses (99.8 per cent) were held physically while online courses accounted for only 0.2 per cent.

In 2024, there were 1,381 people working in ELT schools, with the majority being employed as teachers and academic staff.