A 126,000 square metre site within the Bulebel industrial zone has been transferred to the Lands Authority from INDIS, the government agency responsible for industrial estates, and will remain agricultural.

The site, equivalent to 18 football fields, was in danger of being developed before the government committed last year to keeping it agricultural.

The government said the site will continue to be used by farmers as part of a process to maintain a balance between developed and agricultural land.