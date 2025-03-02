Life and Passion revisited, a solo exhibition by renowned Maltese artist Caesar Attard, will be closing on March 8.

Curated by Norbert Francis Attard, this exhibition offers a fresh perspective on the artist’s exploration of religious themes and their evolution over several decades. The exhibition, on view at Valletta Contemporary, marks a significant moment in Attard’s career, revisiting works that span a period of personal reflection and artistic transformation.

The exhibition traces the origins of a project conceived in 1985, when Attard began a series of drawings focused on religious themes. These drawings later evolved into two sets of etchings, the first of which was exhibited in 1992 at The New Gallery, National Museum, Valletta, under the title Life and Passion. The second set, which had remained private for years, is now being showcased for the first time in the digital age, offering a challenging recontextualisation of themes that remain deeply relevant today.

As the artist reflects, “By the turn of the millennium… instead of walking we skateboarded while our brains melted on questions of belief, interpretation, and contemporaneity”. These works, once considered a relic of the past, now speak with renewed resonance in our contemporary world.

The exhibition also provides a window into the evolution of Attard’s artistic journey, from his early engagement with drawing and painting to his experimental works in participatory art and installations. Throughout his career, Attard has consistently pushed the boundaries of traditional art forms, exploring new ways to engage audiences and provoke thought.

Life and Passion revisited is a must-see for those interested in exploring the intersection of tradition and contemporary challenges, offering a unique opportunity to witness the evolution of an iconic Maltese artist’s vision.

Valletta Contemporary is open from Wednesday till Saturday, from 2 to 7pm at 15, 16, 17, East Street, Valletta. The Gallery is free entry. More information here.