The Joana Vasconcelos exhibition currently on at the Malta International Contemporary Arts Space (MICAS) is coming to a close on April 20.

Transcending the Domestic, launched in tandem with the grand opening of MICAS in October 2024, features a core selection of installations that focus on the domestic, presented alongside three major works – Tree of Life, The Garden of Eden and Valkyrie Mumbet.

“These works have illustrated how the challenging aspects of daily life creates a desire and need to tap into the more spiritual sides of our nature in order to find an emotional release,” MICAS artistic director Edith Devaney, said.

