Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti is holding the last exclusive viewing and tour by artistic directors Caroline Tonna and Francesca Balzan of Curious Beauty: An Alternative Costume Exhibition at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum, Mdina, on Friday, June 14 at 6.30pm.

It will be followed by a glass of prosecco in the courtyard.

In the exhibition, which closes on Sunday, historic costume and accessories from the state, Church and important private collections are displayed in contemporary art installations against the backdrop of the medieval palazzo.

Pre-booking is required and tickets are non-refundable. Spots may be reserved by e-mailing bookings@palazzofalson.com or by calling 2145 4512.

For the Curious Beauty programme of events, visit www.palazzofalson.com/exhibitions/curious-beauty-an-alternative-costume-exhibition. For more information about the museum, including opening hours, click here.