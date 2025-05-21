After 14 weeks of emotions and spectacle, the eight semi-finalists of Brillanti Singers will face their final challenge in the seventh and last semi-final on Wednesday evening.

Out of the eight, only five will make it through to the grand final, which will be filmed at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta.

The judging panel sees the return of popular Italian singer Verdiana, who rejoins Nate Morrison, Sara Harrison, and Greta Manuzi for one of the toughest challenges of the season.

This time, the semi-finalists − Dawn, Ethan, Kaya, Gianaluca, Mariah, Joe Romano, Mireille and Maxine − must present a musical arrangement that merges several songs in an original and creative way.

Brillanti Singers is airing on One TV on Wednesday at 8.40pm.