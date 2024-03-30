Adam Marusic fired Lazio to late victory over Juventus with his stoppage-time header in Saturday’s 1-0 win in Rome, as a 3-0 home humbling at the hands of Atalanta left Napoli’s Champions League hopes hanging by a thread.

Marusic thumped home Matteo Guendouzi’s perfect inswinging cross in the third minute of added time at the Stadio Olimpico to ensure victory in Igor Tudor’s first match as Lazio coach.

The Montenegro defender’s first goal of the season pushed Lazio up to seventh, a point and a place above Napoli.

Lazio are eight points away from the last Champions League spot currently held by fourth-placed Bologna ahead of their Easter Monday fixture with Salernitana.

“You can’t wish for a better start. I’m happy for the boys as they couldn’t have played any better given the time we had together,” said Tudor to DAZN.

