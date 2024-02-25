MALTA 1

MALTA

J. Xuereb; A. Said, V. Rapa (81 R. Bajada), S. Farrugia, R. Cuschieri, A. Sultana (88 J. Flask), M. Farrugia, S. Zammit, C. Zammit, B. Borg, H. Bugeja.

BELARUS

N. Vaskabovich; H. Sas (84 A. Maher), V. Belaya (66 D. Manukova), H. Kaziupa, Y. Sliasarchyk, K. Alhovik (66 I. Artisheyvskaya), N. Shuppo, M. Surautsava (66 A. Kavaliova), A. Sitnikava, V. Bohdan (76 V. Kapysha), H. Pilipenka.

Referee Martina Mollinaro (Italy FA).

Yellow cards Pilipenka, Borg.

When the clock hit the 90th-minute mark, it looked as though Alishia Sultana had produced another crucial moment for her national team who looked on course to defeat Belarus at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

However, their hopes were dashed in the second minute of stoppage time when substitute Iana Artishevskaya bundled home the equaliser to deny the Malta women’s national team a prestigious victory in the VisitMalta Women’s Trophy at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

Thus, the Maltese team, sitting 86th in the world, concluded its VisitMalta Women’s Trophy commitments with a win and a draw as well as three goals scored and just one conceded.

These are numbers that will bode well for Manuela Tesse’s selection as they will now shift focus to the UEFA Women’s Nations League where they will be involved in the competition’s second-tier.

