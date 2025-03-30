The latest public lecture hosted at Arthall in Victoria, Gozo, will examine what made modern theatre special at the turn of the 20th century.

The talk will be delivered by Stefan Aquilina, an associate professor of theatre studies at the University of Malta.

Using the rich photographic evidence of performances produced in France, Germany, Russia and England at the turn of the 20th century, the presentation will discuss how modern theatre sought to break conventional ways of doing theatre, especially in relation to set design and the actor’s work.

It will examine, among other considerations, why modern theatre surprised audiences, worried authorities and left a lasting legacy in contemporary theatre and performance.

Let’s do Things Differently: Modern Theatre at the Turn of the Twentieth-Century by Stefan Aquilina is taking place at Arthall, Victoria, on April 4 at 7.30pm. For more information, contact Marta Obiols Fornell at arthallgozo@gmail.com or 7705 1564.