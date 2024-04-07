The March edition (no 1,056) of the Gozitan magazine Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex was recently issued.

The photo on the front cover provides a unique perspective of Wied tal-Lunzjata, one of the island’s most spectacular valleys.

The magazine is currently featuring a series of articles by nature researcher Jason Aloisio regarding valleys in Gozo.

Other contents, such as the editorial and a poem by Charles Bezzina, seek to raise consciousness regarding the preservation of the island’s natural and architectural heritage.

An interview deals with the work of the Gozo Association for the Deaf, while two articles recall the work of Carmel Attard, an educator from Xagħra who gave service in various voluntary associations, including the Scouts and Catholic Action.

For more information and to subscribe, visit the Facebook page below.

WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/ILHAJJAFGHAWDEX