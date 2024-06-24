The first interview of President Myriam Spiteri Debono given to a Gozitan magazine is featured in the May edition (no 1,058) of Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex. In it, she recounts her childhood in Victoria and talks about how she sees the future of the island she grew up in and that she holds so much at heart.

The award of a prestigious British honour to Gerard Grech from Kerċem, as well as the opening of a hermitage on Ta’ Għammar Hill are also reported upon in this edition.

The anniversary of the birth of poet Ġorġ Pisani is marked with a review, as well as by a poem by Joe W Psaila mirroring one by Pisani that shows the contrast between Gozo in Pisani’s time and today.

Among the edition’s historical articles are those marking the 250th anniversary of Għarb collegiate church and the 120th anniversary of the perpetual adoration held in Savina church.

