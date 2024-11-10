The latest edition of the science journal Xjenza Online was recently released by the Malta Chamber of Scientists, featuring the latest local research related to healthcare, education, agriculture and the environment.

The studies included in the edition include: a review of camera-based heart-rate and rhythm-monitoring technology in clinical settings; an evaluation of the benefits of capsaicin cream for low back pain; an assessment of the challenges faced by young farmers in Malta and an investigation of the challenges affecting meat-rabbit farming in Malta; a study on local biodiversity reviewing Vaucheria algae species; solutions to tackle Gżira’s ecological challenges of air pollution and green infrastructure deprivation; and exploring the impact of an online STEAM treasure hunt for teenagers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Xjenza Online is a peer-reviewed, free, open-access international journal published in an electronic format. Each edition journal features research articles, original research reports, reviews, short communications and scientific commentaries in all fields of science. The first printed issue of the journal was published in 1996.

Contributions are welcome for Xjenza Online, Volume 13. Pre-submission and general editorial inquiries and correspondence may be sent to the editor-in-chief, Cristiana Sebu at cristiana.sebu@um.edu.mt.

The full volume and individual articles may be found at this link.