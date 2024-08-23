DJ and producer [Ex] da Bass from Latvia, who’s been in the entertainment industry for over 27 years, has produced an electronic dance song dedicated to Malta.

“I love Malta. It’s a fantastic country with very kind, forthcoming, friendly and open-minded people, a place I look forward to returning to!” he says, while adding that he calls the island his second home.

“During my vacation in Malta last year, it greatly inspired me, so I felt that, in return, I could give this magical island a gift in the form of a dance music song about it.”

The track, which features vocals by a Maltese singer living in Italy, is set to be accompanied by a music video. The theme and locations are being kept under wraps, but the deejay is expected to spend the month of October in Malta.

Published by TheSoul Music Global, Malta is available on all top music streaming platforms.