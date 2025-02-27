Defence lawyers representing a father and son accused of murder are asking for the dissolution of the trial after five jurors declared being unwell.

Kurt Grech, 31, known as in-Nemes, and his father Joseph Grech, 61, both from Pieta, are accused of murdering 21-year-old Brandon Pace in Ħamrun in 2017.

The two are charged with wilful homicide, unlawful possession of knives, breaching public peace and good order and threatening the victim’s mother, Lisa Pace and partner Jessica Bilocca.

On Thursday, defence lawyer Edward Gatt said he was "not comfortable going to a verdict with five people who are unwell".

Of the nine jurors, five have a “chest infection”. However, doctor Deo Debattista testified on Thursday morning that all five jurors were feeling in an better state than they were the preceding day.

Kurt and Joseph Grech stand accused of Pace's murder . File photo.

Madame Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera asked Debattista whether their illness, or the medication they were taking, would affect their concentration.

Debattista said the jurors were fit enough to pass a judgement in the case, adding that none of them informed him that they were so unwell that they wished to stop being part of the jury.

On a request made by the prosecution, the court nominated another doctor to examine the jurors to get a “second opinion” to ensure their conditions were not affecting their concentration. The second doctor declared the jurors were healthy enough to continue.

In a previous sitting, the court heard how the father should not be charged with voluntary homicide as he went there to calm his son down and grabbed a knife only after seeing his son covered in blood.