The Manoel Theatre, in collaboration with RPL Malta and Calma Management, is hosting a concert by Laura Marzadori on June 23.

Marzadori, leader violin of the Scala Theatre Orchestra, will perform with Eugenio Silvestri on viola and local musicians Francis Camilleri and Bettino Farrugia on piano. The programme will feature Mozart’s Trio dei Birilli, J. Brahms’s Trio op. 40 (viola al posto del corno) and Shostakovich’s 5 Pieces for 2 Violins and Piano.

Marzadori joined the Scala Theatre Orchestra as first violin in 2014, at just 25 years of age. Before taking up this position, she played only as a soloist and as a chamber music violinist. However, the Scala’s commission members, with Daniel Barenboim as its president, unanimously elected her as the concertmaster. In this role, she has already worked with some of the greatest conductors in the world, including Barenboim, Chailly, Gatti, Harding and Pappano.

Marzadori began studying the violin a few months before her fourth birthday with Fiorenza Rosi, a teacher of the Suzuki method. At age 10, she studied for one year with violinist and pedagogue Enzo Porta, before entering the GB Martini Conservatory in Bologna from where she graduated magna cum laude in October 2005.

Laura also studied until the age of 17 with Marco Fornaciari, who for many years was violin soloist of the Claudio Scimone ensemble I Solisti Veneti.

In 2004, she won the ‘Andrea Amati’ National Contest for Young Violinists. The chairperson of that jury was the famous violinist Salvatore Accardo who took her on to this prestigious international courses at the Stauffer Academy in Cremona and at the Chigianao Academy in Siena where, for two consecutive years, she was awarded the honour’s diploma granted to the best students.

The Manoel concert is supported by the Ministry of Culture and Local Councils, Ministry of Tourism, Continental Cars, Green MT, M Vintage, and Waterfront Hotel.

