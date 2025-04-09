Leadership is the cornerstone of any successful organisation. In the world of sports, where passion often drives involvement, effective leadership is essential to ensure that associations are not merely sustained but strengthened.

In Malta, sports administration has long been shaped by individuals dedicated to their discipline, yet, the pressing need for structured governance and professional expertise is more apparent than ever.

A well-run sports association is not solely defined by its achievements in competition but by the robustness of its administration. Governance, strategic leadership and planning, financial sustainability and long-term development all hinge on the capabilities of those at the helm. Strong leaders bring vision, integrity and the ability to navigate challenges effectively.

Christopher Bezzina, an expert in leadership and education, in one of his articles entitled ‘Educational leadership for twenty-first century Malta: Breaking the bonds of dependency’, discussed the need for a clear vision that promotes a professional culture offering choice, opportunity, authority and responsibility.

This statement encapsulates the kind of leadership needed in Malta’s sports associations. We need leaders who prioritise institutional progress over individual interests, who encourage inclusivity and who are willing to make difficult yet necessary decisions for the greater good. This may help address the sense of amateurism that sometimes captures our work practices.

Several challenges hinder the effective administration of sports associations in Malta. In this brief article, I would like to focus on four.

One of the main challenges is the lack of professionalisation in sports administration. Many associations still rely on volunteers to fill leadership roles and, while these individuals are often deeply committed, they may lack the necessary governance skills to ensure the long-term success of their organisations.

Another challenge is the absence of strategic planning. Too often, sports associations operate with a short-term mindset, focusing on immediate issues rather than developing long-term sustainability plans. This results in inconsistent development programmes and financial instability, making it difficult for sports to grow in a structured and effective manner.

Resistance to change is also a significant obstacle. Some administrators are reluctant to adopt modern governance models, technology or new methodologies that could enhance efficiency. This unwillingness to evolve limits the potential for progress and innovation within sports associations.

Additionally, political and personal agendas sometimes influence leadership roles within sports associations. Decisions are not always made based on merit or capability but are instead shaped by external influences or personal interests. This lack of transparency and accountability can weaken the effectiveness of governance structures and hinder the fair development of sports.

If we acknowledge these challenges, we need to turn them into opportunities for growth. To do so, Malta must adopt a more structured approach to leadership selection in sports associations. The criteria for leadership should be based on competencies such as being a visionary, being a great motivator, team player and a track record of effective and efficient management.

First, leadership development programmes should be implemented to equip potential leaders with essential governance skills. These programmes would ensure that individuals stepping into administrative roles have a strong foundation in strategic planning, financial management and ethical leadership.

Second, diversity in leadership should be encouraged. Sports associations should actively seek individuals from different backgrounds, including former athletes, professionals from various industries and those with governance expertise, to bring fresh perspectives and enhance decision-making.

Third, accountability mechanisms must be strengthened. Clear evaluation frameworks should be established to assess the performance of sports administrators, ensuring that they deliver on their responsibilities and remain focused on the long-term success of their associations.

Finally, ethical governance must be promoted at all levels. Associations should embrace a culture of integrity, transparency and responsibility, ensuring that all decisions are made in the best interest of the sport and its stakeholders.

Malta’s sports community stands at a crossroads. The future of our sporting disciplines depends on the quality of leadership guiding them. It is imperative that we move away from informal selection processes and focus on appointing individuals who possess the necessary values, attributes, skills and vision. Only then can we ensure that sports associations thrive, not just for today but for generations to come.

By embracing good governance and prioritising the selection of competent leaders, Malta can elevate its sporting landscape, creating an environment where athletes, clubs and associations grow under strong and visionary leadership.

Claudio Azzopardi has dedicated his career to sports coaching and administration. He spent seven years as sports manager at the National Sports School and holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Sport and Active Lifestyle from the University of Malta.