What if the secret to better learning isn’t what we teach but what we believe?

I recently led school workshops on ‘growth mindset’, aimed at helping educators understand how beliefs about intelligence influence learning, motivation and resilience, drawing on research from the science of teaching and learning.

This ties closely to something we often overlook: we rely on our brains for everything – decisions, creativity, focus, learning. Yet many people go through life without really understanding how this powerhouse organ works. And that is a problem.

Let us put it plainly: your brain does not operate in isolation, and your learning should not either.

As educator and author Patrice Bain said in one of my vlog interviews: “Too often, we as adults do not give the children the tools to discriminate what they know from what they don’t know... Simply by learning how to learn, and teaching our children this, it is such a big win for all of us.”

That win starts with understanding how the brain actually learns. Your brain is not just a storage unit – it is a living network of connections that is constantly reshaping itself based on experience. When you understand what strengthens those connections, you stop guessing your way through learning. You start making it work for you, not against you.

Or at least, you should.

Start by asking yourself how you learn best

Your brain is a network; so is learning

The human brain is not a solo act. Neurons do not fire alone. They connect, relay and build meaning through collaboration.

Some networks handle specific tasks, like remembering a phone number or brushing your teeth. Others work on a bigger scale – like figuring out how to solve a problem or understanding someone else’s point of view.

This is important because learning works the same way. When we isolate learning – silo it into one-size-fits-all lessons or lectures, rote memorisation or passive scrolling – we are not using the brain the way it is built to learn.

But when learning gets more varied – through discussion, hands-on experience, and real-world connection – it gives the brain what it needs to really make things stick.

Why this matters to everyone

You do not need to be a neuroscientist to benefit from this understanding. In fact, the less you know about the brain, the more valuable this insight can be.

If you are a student, parent, manager or just someone trying to keep up with a fast-changing world, learning how to learn is no longer a luxury. It is a necessity. We are living in an era where knowledge shifts overnight. The ability to adapt, learn quickly and retain new information is now a top-tier skill, regardless of your job, age or background.

And the good news? You already have the hardware. You just need to learn how to use it better.

For educators, neuroscience isn’t a trend, it’s a tool

If you work in education, integrating brain science is no longer optional – it is mission-critical.

Too often, learning and development strategies are built around outdated models that assume all learners are the same, or that content equals understanding.

But neuroscience shows us otherwise. Adopting the science of teaching and learning makes learning stick. It transforms classrooms into experiences that truly work – with the brain, not against it.

This is not about making everyone an expert in cognitive science. It is about building smarter strategies, grounded in how humans actually process information. Think of it as updating the software to match the hardware we have always had.

Where do you start?

You do not need to be a scientist to start this journey. Just start by asking yourself how you learn best. Then experiment. Try using visuals, explaining ideas out loud, spacing out your learning over time, and taking purposeful breaks. These are not signs of distraction – they are brain-smart strategies that help you process and retain what you learn.

The goal is not to become a brain expert. It is to realise you already have one, and it has been trying to help you all along.

So, the next time you feel stuck, uninspired or overwhelmed by learning, remember this: your brain is not the problem. It is the solution.

Because why work against your brain, when you can join forces with it?

Erika Galea is founder and director of the Educational Neuroscience Hub Europe (Malta), which aims to raise awareness of evidence-based strategies, with the goal of enhancing the effectiveness of the teaching and learning process, placing students at the centre of their education.

erikagalea@educationalneurosciencehub.com