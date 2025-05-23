Who says learning only happens in classrooms? At MCAST, we believe education goes beyond four walls – it happens in every conversation, every shared experience, and every moment of curiosity. That’s exactly why we’ve launched the MCAST Youth Hub, a vibrant space where students can relax, socialize, and collaborate in a dynamic environment designed just for them.

A hub for fun and connection

Need a break between lectures? The Youth Hub is your go-to place! Whether you are looking to unwind with friends or dive into some friendly competition, there’s something for everyone:

Gaming Zone – Challenge your friends on one of the four PlayStation consoles.

Table Games – Enjoy thrilling matches at our three soccer tables, table tennis, or billiards.

Immersive Simulators – Experience cutting-edge gaming and learning technology firsthand.

A space for growth and learning

The Youth Hub is not just about fun – it is also a space to connect, create, and collaborate. Whether you need to prep for an assignment, brainstorm ideas, or host a meeting, we’ve got you covered:

Study and reading areas – A comfortable space for those moments of deep focus.

Boardrooms – Two fully equipped meeting spaces for group projects, discussions, or even startup planning.

Stay updated – TV screens keep you in the loop with news, campus updates, and industry trends.

More than just a space – it is a community

Managed by Aġenzija Żgħażagħ, the Youth Hub is all about fostering engagement, well-being, and social interaction. And here’s an exclusive perk – sponsors can rent out the space for private events, workshops, or team-building activities, making it a versatile hub for both students and professionals.

KSM Kunsill Studenti MCAST: A voice for students

The Youth Hub is also home to KSM Kunsill Studenti MCAST, the student council that represents MCAST students. KSM will be stationed at the hub, actively engaging with students to discuss current issues, future projects, and ways to enhance student life. This gives students direct access to their representatives, ensuring their voices are heard and their ideas considered.

At the end of the day, the Youth Hub is all about balance—helping students blend learning, relaxation, and socializing in a way that supports personal growth and well-being.

This is MCAST’s commitment to making student life more than just about books and lectures. Come by, experience it for yourself, and make the most of your time at MCAST! This initiative is proudly supported by our partners: Bank of Valletta, Di Hub MT, MDIA, Tech.mt, Playcon, Forvis Mazars, Melita Ltd, MG2i, Lidl Malta and Gaming Malta – all working together to enrich your student experience.