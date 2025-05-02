An issue that is frequently becoming the subject of conversation is the role of artificial intelligence in our life, and especially work. Until we embrace AI as part of our daily life and in our jobs, I guess our relationship with it will remain a love-hate relationship.

When we spend endless days filling in forms for regulatory authorities, banks and public service departments, we wonder why all this paperwork is needed in the age of AI. On the other hand, when some application recommends something you had never asked for, but which you would have mentioned in passing to someone, you may become fearful of AI.

If we were to invite AI to the table, as Ethan Mollick suggests in his book Co Intelligence – Living and Working with AI, I am not sure we would welcome it with open arms. The main reason is that it is seen as a threat to the jobs we know today.

Apart from the fact that access to internet is now over 90% in this country, and that we have been using AI tools for quite some time (without really realising we have been doing so), we need to assume that the AI we are currently using is “the worst AI we will ever use”. This is a strong indication of the significant developments that are happening on a daily basis on this front, and how these developments will change our workplace.

There are people who believe AI will take over completely. It may be the case at some point in the future, but I do not believe anyone of us will be around to experience it. As such, we do not need to be afraid of it, but we need to learn how to use it intelligently.

We actually need to appreciate that this is the big advantage human beings will always have over artificial intelligence. The human person has something AI does not have − and that is wisdom.

Employees’ wisdom is what distinguishes companies

Wisdom is also what distinguishes individuals in daily life and at the workplace, and employees’ wisdom is what distinguishes companies. We used to speak of the great IT divide – those who used IT and those who did not. Those who did not use IT were thought to be at a disadvantage. Gradually but steadily, the use of IT increased, as did access to the internet, as I mentioned earlier.

With AI, we will all have access to the same information and knowledge. We will all eventually learn what questions to ask AI tools to get the maximum benefit out of them. What will make the difference is how we use this knowledge and information.

Wisdom will provide us with the insights we require to make the right decision, if we have critical thinking skills.

This is why the title of Mollick’s book is so apt. It is indeed a case of co-intelligence. AI without the human partner will not be of much use. It will just help us to do things in a shorter period of time. It may even help those people who would rather not use their brains to get their work done, but this would have little value added.

If we appreciate, understand and use our human strengths intelligently, then the world of work will be totally different from the way we know it today, and it will be for the better.