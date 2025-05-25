As we observe Africa Day today, May 25, it is essential to examine how we portray and engage with this vast and diverse continent. Too frequently, narratives around Africa are dominated by stereotypes of poverty, dependency, and humanitarian crises. These simplified portrayals often fuel misguided attempts at charity, reinforcing what writer Teju Cole famously termed the “white saviour industrial complex”. Cole argued that many Western interventions are designed more around the moral satisfaction of the helper than genuine, sustainable development.

In December 2024, through the support of the Maltese Embassy and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade, I had the opportunity to visit Ethiopia. During my visit, I attended an African Union briefing on education, ethics, and anti-corruption efforts and delivered a lecture at Kotebe Teacher Training University in Addis Ababa.

In my interactions, I stressed that ethical engagement starts by acknowledging and valuing local perspectives, particularly African philosophies like Ubuntu, which emphasise interconnectedness, mutual respect, and community. Another exemplar alongside Ubuntu, the concept of Zamani recognises the importance of ancestral time and history in shaping identity and morality, while Nyansa, from the Akan tradition, promotes practical wisdom and thoughtful reflection in decision-making. The philosophies and worldviews of the African continent have a lot to offer to global wisdom and a conversation on global ethics.

The Connecting Classrooms project, initiated by the Maltese Embassy, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade, with the inclusion of the GRACE initiative by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), exemplifies precisely this kind of ethical and reciprocal partnership. One of the schools in Addis Ababa is the Kidane Meheret School, which is run by Maltese Franciscan Sisters with the ethos of a Maltese school.

The project facilitates meaningful exchanges between Maltese and Ethiopian students, focusing on integrity, ethics edu­cation, and mutual learning. Following sessions in teacher training provided by UNODC, the programme is now entering its final phase, culminating in remote joint lessons that directly connect classrooms and foster cross-cultural dialogue between our two nations.

My experience in Ethiopia underscored a critical point: African countries are vibrant, innovative, and increasingly shaping their own futures.

Ethiopia, often depicted through a narrow lens focused on past famines or conflicts, now boasts one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies, a thriving technological sector, and a clear message that it is “open for business more than ever”, as expressed by Ethiopia’s State Minister of Finance, Eyob Tekalign Tolina.

The transformations and state-of-the-art facilities observed in Addis Ababa are unprecedented. Ethiopia has established itself as the first country globally to implement a ban on fossil fuel vehicles, demonstrating its commitment to significant and transformative changes. What is noteworthy is that they are undertaking all this while maintaining their focus on ethics and integrity in society, including in education and lifelong learning, to preserve societal well-being and strong institutions.

To move beyond the simplistic and paternalistic “white saviour” narrative, a fundamental shift in perspective is necessary. A genuine understanding of historical contexts, particularly colonial legacies and their ongoing impacts, is essential. This historical awareness enables partnerships to be built on equity rather than dependency, acknowledging past injustices while creating a framework for fair and respectful collaboration.

Moreover, authentic partnerships must actively prioritise local leadership and expertise. Africa is abundant with grassroots initiatives, innovative entrepreneurs, dynamic educators, and thriving community organisations already leading significant change. The NGO ‘Step Up Nigeria’ is a clear case study of the excellent work being done by civil society, with whom I am collaborating as an ethics educator.

By elevating these voices and supporting their initiatives, international partnerships become genuinely collaborative, ensuring that development efforts resonate deeply within local contexts and deliver sustainable outcomes. Elevating civil society in Africa proves to be significantly more impactful than relying solely on external charities, which may not fully understand the realities of the African context.

Real partnerships require clear, jointly defined metrics for measuring success and ensuring accountability. Success should never be reduced to superficial measures like short-term volunteer trips (or ‘voluntourist’ trips) or isolated projects with limited long-term impact. Instead, meaningful outcomes should be collaboratively identified with local communities, focusing on tangible and enduring improvements in education, health, governance, and economic sustainability.

Meaningful collaborations must also emphasise mutual benefits. Genuine partnership is not a one-way exchange; countries like Malta can both contribute valuable expertise and gain valuable insights and knowledge through reciprocal exchanges. Education, innovation, governance, and cultural exchanges should be recognised as mutually enriching processes that strengthen global interconnectedness and understanding.

Investment in digital infrastructure and environmental sustainability is equally important. Projects promoting digital access (like our own ‘Connecting Classrooms’ project), renewable energy, and climate resilience are fundamental to sustainable global futures.

To celebrate Africa and to build bridges with Africa, we need to move away from outdated narratives of dependency. We should embrace genuine partnership, mutual respect, and collaborative growth. Africa does not need to be “saved”. Africa needs – and deserves – equal partners committed to listening, learning, and growing together.

Roger Tirazona

Roger Tirazona is head of the Department for Ethics Education within the Ministry for Education, Sports, Youth, Research and Innovation.