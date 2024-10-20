Learning Works recently held an event at Villa Messina, Rabat, to celebrate the graduation of a student with its 100th MQF Level 3 Award in Health Care.

The event served not only to mark the latest graduates’ achievements but also to pay tribute to graduates from the various intakes of students over the past 15 years that have shaped the success of Learning Works’ MQF Level 3 Award in Health Care programme.

The occasion was made even more meaningful by the presence of the very first group of graduates. Their presence highlighted the lasting impact of the healthcare courses and the sense of community built over the years.

The event was also attended by lecturers whose expertise and commitment have been central to the success of Learning Works’ students and programmes.

Also present were Vassallo Group chairperson Natalie Briffa Farrugia, Learning Works CEO Charlo Bonnici and administration manager Elaine Bonnici Zammit.