Learnkey Training Institute has held its 2023/2024 graduation ceremony on Monday, March 25.
Fifty-five graduates were presented with their OTHM diplomas by dean Shirley Thomas.
The graduands included students from 10 countries besides several local ones. They graduated in the following subjects:
• MQF Level 5 diploma in: business management; logistics and supply chain management; information technology; and health and social care management.
• MQF Level 7 diploma in: strategic management and leadership; health and social care management.
The institute is currently accepting applications from students for its 2024 intake who will graduate in 2025:
• MQF Level 5 diploma in business management; ACCA Accounting and Business; and health and social care management;
• MQF Level 7 diploma in: health and social care management; and strategic leadership and management;
• BSc honours degree in applied accounting; MBA (Masters in Business Administration).
Learnkey is further developing many new courses which will be offered later in the year:
• MQF Level 7: MSc (Master of Science) in accounting and finance;
• MQF Level 6: BSc (Bachelor of Science) top-up degree in accounting and finance;
• BSc (Bachelor of Science) degree in software design and AI cloud computing; and
• BA (Bachelor of Arts) top-up degree in business management.
For more details of upcoming courses and the next intakes, contact marketing@learnkey.com.mt or visit www.learnkey.com.mt.