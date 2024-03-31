Learnkey Training Institute has held its 2023/2024 graduation ceremony on Monday, March 25.

Fifty-five graduates were presented with their OTHM diplomas by dean Shirley Thomas.

The graduands included students from 10 countries besides several local ones. They graduated in the following subjects:

• MQF Level 5 diploma in: business management; logistics and supply chain management; information technology; and health and social care management.

• MQF Level 7 diploma in: strategic management and leadership; health and social care management.

The institute is currently accepting applications from students for its 2024 intake who will graduate in 2025:

• MQF Level 5 diploma in business management; ACCA Accounting and Business; and health and social care management;

• MQF Level 7 diploma in: health and social care management; and strategic leadership and management;

• BSc honours degree in applied accounting; MBA (Masters in Business Administration).

Learnkey is further developing many new courses which will be offered later in the year:

• MQF Level 7: MSc (Master of Science) in accounting and finance;

• MQF Level 6: BSc (Bachelor of Science) top-up degree in accounting and finance;

• BSc (Bachelor of Science) degree in software design and AI cloud computing; and

• BA (Bachelor of Arts) top-up degree in business management.

For more details of upcoming courses and the next intakes, contact marketing@learnkey.com.mt or visit www.learnkey.com.mt.