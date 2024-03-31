Learnkey Training Institute has held its 2023/2024 graduation ceremony on Monday, March 25.

Fifty-five graduates were presented with their OTHM diplomas by dean Shirley Thomas.

The graduands included students from 10 countries besides several local ones. They graduated in the following subjects:

• MQF Level 5 diploma in: business management; logistics and supply chain management; information technology; and health and social care management.

• MQF Level 7 diploma in: strategic management and leadership; health and social care management.

The institute is currently accepting applications from students for its 2024 intake who will graduate in 2025: 

• MQF Level 5 diploma in business management; ACCA Accounting and Business; and health and social care management;

• MQF Level 7 diploma in: health and social care management; and strategic leadership and management;

• BSc honours degree in applied accounting; MBA (Masters in Business Administration).

Learnkey is further developing many new courses which will be offered later in the year:

• MQF Level 7: MSc (Master of Science) in accounting and finance;

• MQF Level 6: BSc (Bachelor of Science) top-up degree in accounting and finance;

• BSc (Bachelor of Science) degree in software design and AI cloud computing; and

• BA (Bachelor of Arts) top-up degree in business management.

For more details of upcoming courses and the next intakes, contact  marketing@learnkey.com.mt or visit www.learnkey.com.mt.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.