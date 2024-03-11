Verona striker Thomas Henry said Sunday that he was headbutted by Lecce coach Roberto D’Aversa at the end of his team’s stormy 1-0 win over their relegation rivals in Serie A.

D’Aversa attacked Henry in a chaotic postscript to the day’s early game in which a shoving match broke out between players and staff at the final whistle.

Henry said he was headbutted as the French attacker was heading towards the dressing rooms in Lecce, before the pair were both sent off.

The incident came as Henry was in the thick of a blazing row after what he called “lots of understandable provocation on the pitch for a match that had a lot at stake”.

“But this does not justify and will never justify being headbutted when you’re walking back to the dressing room.”

