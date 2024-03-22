Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc went quickest ahead of world champion Max Verstappen in second practice at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday, with Carlos Sainz third barely two weeks after surgery.

Leclerc clocked a best lap round the Albert Park circuit of one minute 17.277 seconds, 0.381 clear of Red Bull’s Verstappen, who won in Melbourne last year from pole.

Verstappen ran over a kerb late in first practice and damaged the floor of his car, meaning the team were still working on the issue when the second session started.

The Dutchman eventually emerged as the last driver out after missing 22 minutes and he struggled initially to make inroads on medium tyres as others switched to softs.

But when he made the tyre change he began flying to narrowly miss topping the timesheets.

