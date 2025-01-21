A public lecture on January 22, organised by Malta Libraries, will shed light on Archbishop Michael Gonzi’s (1885-1984) views on identity and how these changed during his long episcopal tenure as bishop of Gozo (1924-1943) and archbishop of Malta (1944-1976). It will be delivered by Sergio Grech.

Grech will tackle key issues concerning the relationship between the Church and the British colonial government in Malta, the role played by the archbishop during World War II, and the issues surrounding his succession of Archbishop Maurus Caruana and his views on imperialism and the role of the British in Malta.

He will also analyse Gonzi’s views in relation to various contemporary themes, including the main political proposals of his period such as integration, independence and the Republican constitution.

Grech is the editor of the Bejn Storja u Miti series and his academic articles were published in Il-Malti, Arkivju and Melita Historica. He broadcast several radio programmes on Radju Malta and Campus 103.7 FM and was also the first executive director of the National Book Council.

The lecture will be in English and will be held at the National Library of Malta, Valletta, at 6.30pm. Admission is free and no prior booking is necessary.

Items from the national collection relating to the subject in question will be on display.

The event forms part of the seventh edition of the National Library of Malta’s Public Lecture Series, coordinated by Mevrick Spiteri and Andrè P. DeBattista in collaboration with the Institute of Maltese Studies.