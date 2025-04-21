A lecture on the multiplicity of identities among the Maltese of Tripoli in the early 20th century is the subject of a lecture to be held at the National Library of Malta, Valletta, on April 25 at 6.30pm.

Addressing British Malta’s first minister in 1933, the Maltese from Tripoli Emilio Carabot declared: “Io sono maltese di nazionalità Britannica” (I am a Maltese British national). The use of Italian to express himself sheds light on a community of Maltese migrants who had to balance their attachment to Malta and their Italian heritage, while claiming Britishness out of self-interest, all the while resisting assimilation by a colonial power.

The lecture will show how this multiplicity of identities was a perceptible reality among the Maltese of Tripoli and reflected the situation in Malta. But why was British subject status, from a Maltese migrant perspective, worth fighting for?

The lecture will be delivered in English by Mario Xuereb, CEO of the Malta Business Bureau, who worked in media and journalism for 25 years. He is a visiting lecturer at the University of Malta and holds a bachelor’s degree in history and a European master’s in Mediterranean historical studies. He is currently pursuing a doctoral degree at the Institute for Maltese Studies. He is also the producer of several audiovisual documentaries on Maltese history and the Maltese diaspora.

The lecture forms part of the seventh edition of the National Library of Malta’s public lecture series Collective Memories of an Island, held in honour of Prof. Henry Frendo.

During the event, items from the national collection relating to the subject in question will be on display.

Admission is free and no prior booking is necessary.