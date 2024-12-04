Svetlana Spiteri will deliver a public lecture at the National Library of Malta on December 5 at 6.30pm, presenting her findings about Grand Master Jean Paul Lascaris Castellar's noble ancestors. The lecture, the subject of Spiteri’s dissertation in a Bachelor of History at Konstantin Preslavsky University of Shumen, Bulgaria, will also discuss the grand master’s achievements as a knight.

The grand master’s aristocratic origin, related to the Bulgarian King Ivan Assen II (1218-1241) and his daughter Elena (c.1224-c. 1254), is among the main reasons that sparked interest for a deeper study of Lascaris Castellar and the cause for publishing this work.

Among the other factors that influenced the choice of the topic are the incomplete Bulgarian publications, often inaccurate or not based on more specific sources. Bulgarian historiography lacks a complete study of Jean Paul Lascaris Castellar's life based on primary sources from the Archives of the Order of St John. The fact that Lascaris Castellar’s mature age as a knight was not well studied even in Malta is likewise another reason that called for the present study.

The lecture starts at 6.30pm and entrance is free. No booking is required. For further information, send an e-mail to events.library@gov.mt.