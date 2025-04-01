The Arts Society in Malta will be holding its next lecture on April 3, this time discussing the legendary Egyptian king Tutankhamun.

The discovery of Tutan­khamun’s tomb by Howard Carter in 1922 is considered the greatest archaeological discovery of the 20th century.

In the lecture, Egyptologist Lucia Gahlin will shed light on the young pharaoh behind the tomb, his unusual burial place and its iconic treasures. She will examine the childhood and reign of this intriguing boy king, and the design and decoration of the most famous tomb in the Valley of the Kings.

She will discuss Carter’s discovery of the tomb, and explore what happened to the incredible wealth of funerary goods found inside it. She will survey these treasures, from Tutankhamun’s golden shrines to his ornate board games.

Gahlin has worked in museums and on excavations in Egypt, but these days she mostly lectures. She is a former honorary research associate at University College London’s Institute of Archaeology, and a lecturer in Egyptology at several UK universities. She works at the Petrie Museum of Egyptian Archaeology in London and leads tours to Egypt. Her publications include Egypt: gods, myths, religion.

The lecture will take place at the Radisson Blu Resort Hotel, St Julian’s, at 6.30pm.

Doors open at 6pm when welcome drinks are served.

Members attend for free, guests €15 and students €8. For more information and to register, send an e-mail to mem.asinmalta@theartssociety.org.