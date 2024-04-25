Art lovers from all walks of life are invited to a series of lectures to immerse themselves in the rich world of art and antiques at Bidnija's Casa Bottega.

Artemisia Fine Arts and Antiques is holding an inaugural lecture programme, which marks the first time the organisation opened to the public since its establishment in 2017.

Led by Darren Tanti, the lecture programme offers a diverse range of educational experiences, including live drawing classes and explorations into art history, philosophy, and its practical applications in our everyday lives.

The classes are for budding artists seeking to hone their skills as well as curious minds eager to delve deeper into the cultural significance of art.

Classes are limited to groups of 10 and 20 individuals and will run until July 10, twice a week.

For more information about individual events, visit the company's Facebook events page at facebook.com/artemisialtd/events or contact Christina Thompson at info@artemisialtd.com.