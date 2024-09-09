Investing in sustainable certification provides an extensive framework for designing, constructing and operating buildings that minimise environmental impact while maximising economic and social benefits. Going beyond demonstrating a commitment to sustainability, achieving such certification enhances financial performance, strengthens business reputation, and promotes a healthier, more productive work environment.

Earning these certifications is both a responsible choice and a strategic business decision that ensures long-term success and resilience.

One major advantage of sustainable buildings is their lower operating costs, thanks to energy and water efficiency measures that reduce resource consumption and waste, leading to significant savings over the building's lifetime.

LEED® (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is the world's top green building rating system, offering a framework for creating healthy, efficient, and cost-effective buildings. This globally recognised certification demonstrates a dedication to greener practices, helping buildings reduce environmental footprint and enhance occupant health.

LEED-certified buildings combat climate change, achieve ESG goals, boost resilience, and support equitable communities. By certifying projects to LEED, companies, organisations, and governments can contribute to a better standard of living for everyone.

Buildings are responsible for 40% of global energy carbon emissions and are recognised as a critical sector in tackling climate change. They have a significant impact on our personal health and well-being. Green buildings allow us to live and work more sustainably in ways you can experience – in your health, the air you breathe, the water you drink. They offer us a better quality of life, while also lowering global carbon emissions, reducing electricity and water bills, and creating new green jobs. By promoting efficient resource use, enhancing comfort, and fostering inclusivity, LEED buildings contribute to the overall quality of life within communities.

Quad Central is the only LEED Platinum-certified building in Malta. Dedicated to sustainability, Quad Central thoughtfully planned its transformation to improve environmental quality, economic efficiency, and community well-being. This certification establishes Quad Central as a leader in eco-friendly building practices, inspiring future projects and fostering a vibrant community in the Central Business District.

About Quad Central

Quad Central, Malta's only LEED Platinum-certified development, sets a new standard for sustainability. Located at the island's heart in the Central Business District, this mixed-use complex offers over 44,000 square meters of premium office, retail, and commercial space. Designed for sustainability, it features energy-efficient systems, water conservation, and eco-friendly materials, enhancing Malta's green footprint.

Quad Central delivers a premium work environment and a community-centric lifestyle for all its occupants. Amenities include a childcare centre, fitness facility, retail, food and drink outlets, pharmacy, medical clinic, bicycle parking and ample public parking, ensuring convenience and well-being for tenants and visitors.