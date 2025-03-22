A coalition of socialists, leftists and progressives has called on Robert Abela to clarify Malta’s position regarding the country’s neutrality.

The group referred to comments given by the Prime Minister to the media ahead of a meeting of EU leaders last month, when he called for a discussion on the country's constitutional position on neutrality and whether it reflected Malta’s current defence needs.

At a press conference in Valletta on Saturday morning, the group presented an open letter addressed to Abela, signed by 60 people from a range of political backgrounds.

The letter seeks “clear and exhaustive answers” from the prime minister on a number of questions, including requests to specify the needs that justify a discussion on the constitution’s neutrality clauses.

It also asks which are the present or future conflicts that might require the constitution to be amended or re-interpreted.

“As an activist, I don’t like neutrality as a concept, because I like taking a stand", said Moviment Graffitti activist Andre Callus.

"But neutrality in the context of Malta’s constitution doesn’t mean that the country never adopts a position in favour of justice and peace. It refers to military neutrality, meaning that Malta should not be part of a military alliance.”

Callus added that Malta’s values, politics and economy have thrived on neutrality.

“As a small country in the Mediterranean, the best security guarantee is neutrality", he said.

"If we become part of a military force, whoever it may be, we will become an enemy of the opposing faction and thereby put ourselves in harm’s way. We will end up dependent on a foreign military.”

Callus added that defence should not be conflated with security: “Our best guarantee of security is to show that we are not a threat to anyone.”

Fellow activist Yana Mintoff said the creators of Malta’s constitution had anticipated an increased wave of militarism when drafting its neutrality clause.

“Governments in Europe are taking money from social services and putting it into the military. Contrary to what the prime minister says, today’s reality shows that we must safeguard our neutrality,” she said.