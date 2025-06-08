An NGO has filed a lawsuit against the government challenging regressive amendments to the law on magisterial inquiries.

Rule of law NGO Repubblika argues in the lawsuit that the government’s amendments breach EU law and the constitution, as they take away a previously existing right.

The law, passed in April, obliges individuals to first file a police report and provide admissible evidence before eventually petitioning the courts to take direct action by launching an inquiry.

Prior to the amendments, any citizen could directly request a magistrate to launch an inquiry.

The old system was successfully used by Repubblika to bring corruption charges against ex-prime minister Joseph Muscat and a slew of other former officials involved in the “fraudulent” Vitals hospitals contract.

Muscat’s successor Robert Abela claimed the amendments were necessary as the system was being abused to introduce frivolous inquiry requests.

Repubblika argues in its court application that the previous system gave citizens direct access to justice.

The NGO said the system acted as a means of last resort by people to fight corruption, impunity, omerta and destruction of the rule of law.

The amendments represent a backward step for the country’s right against corruption and have a chilling effect on people wishing to report corruption - Rule of law NGO Repubblika

Repubblika said apart from the Vitals hospitals scandal, other prosecutions in the Panama Papers scandal and corruption cases involving Muscat’s former chief of staff Keith Schembri were triggered on the strength of inquiries started by private citizens.

These inquiries were necessary as despite abundant information in the public domain about alleged wrongdoing, no action was taken by the police, Repubblika argued.

Despite the old system being a proven tool to fight corruption, Repubblika said the new amendments now make it harder for people to directly access justice.

The NGO highlighted how people now have to report suspected corruption cases to the police and wait six months for the outcome of an investigation. When filing a report, they also have to provide the type of evidence that only authorities like the police have the powers to collect, and also risk facing claims for damages once an inquiry is concluded, Repubblika said.

The amendments represent a backward step for the country’s right against corruption and have a chilling effect on people wishing to report corruption, the NGO said.

It called on the courts to nullify the amendments for breaching EU law and the constitution.

The application was signed by lawyers Eve Borg Costanzi, Matthew Cutajar and Jason Azzopardi.