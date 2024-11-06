The government’s sports agency has warned the Santa Luċija football club it would take legal action if it continued leasing land meant for sports use to a car rental company.

The warning - sounded in September - was made public on Wednesday during a parliamentary sitting. It is unclear whether SportMalta has taken any action since then.

“With this official letter, SportMalta is asking you to return the zone... to its previous state within two days,” reads the letter dated September 9 which was tabled in parliament on Wednesday.

The annex points to the space that Santa Luċija football club has leased to Sicily by Car – the Italian car rental franchise run in Malta by Princess Holdings Ltd - a company owned by car rental entrepreneur and alleged kidnapper Christian Borg.

In the letter, Sport Malta says it would take “ulterior steps” should the football club not follow its directions.

Attached files The letter

Sport Minister Clifton Grima tabled the letter after PN MP Bernice Bonello asked what action has been taken on the matter.

Last September, Times of Malta reported that scores of cars occupied an area of land in Santa Luċija after the local football club leased it to the rental company.

Furious residents said the site was previously available for public parking.

Back then, a Sport Ministry spokesperson said the land was leased for “sports purposes”, adding that SportMalta was not notified or asked permission for any change of use. It said it was in contact with the football club “to ensure adherence to the contract".

A spokesperson for SportMalta said the lease of land for the parking of rental cars was in breach of its agreement with the football club.