University academics have expressed “serious concerns” about the government’s consultation document on the introduction of physician-assisted suicide and euthanasia in Malta.

A position paper issued on Friday and signed by 135 academics from the University of Malta argues that such a legislative move is “unjustified”, particularly considering the urgent need to strengthen palliative care services in Malta.

The paper highlights the ethical, medical and social implications of the proposal and offers several recommendations to improve end-of-life care without resorting to assisted dying.

The recommendations include the implementation of the National Palliative Care Strategy for Malta 2025-2035; legal protections honouring patients’ rights to refuse treatment; training medical professionals on the matter; public awareness initiatives to enhance the understanding of palliative care; and the promotion of voluntary care programmes to foster solidarity and a renewed culture of compassion within Maltese society.

“The introduction of physician-assisted suicide and euthanasia in Malta would further undermine the provision of palliative care services which are currently inadequate and would contradict the ongoing national efforts to prevent suicide,” the academics said.

They called for more investment to strengthen palliative care and avoid overtreatment.

The multi-disciplinary group of academics warned that legalising physician-assisted suicide and euthanasia would “endanger vulnerable individuals, particularly those who may perceive themselves as a burden on others”.

“People with limited financial resources and inadequate social support could feel pressured into choosing death over life. In such cases, choosing to die would eventually lead to a duty to die.”

They added that the introduction of such a law would defeat the fundamental right to life, which is protected by law, and questioned the proposal to classify deaths by euthanasia as natural deaths arguing it would “erode transparency and hinder accountability” within the legislative system.

The academics called for broader education and clear guidelines on the use of palliative sedation.