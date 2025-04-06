Maltese football has lost one of its all-time greats on Sunday after it was announced that legendary Malta midfielder Willie Vassallo passed away at the age of 75 in Melbourne Australia.

The announcement was made by Willie Vassallo’s brother Angelo in a short post on social media.

“With great regret, I would like to announce the passing of my brother Willie Vassallo, a former captain at Floriana FC and the Malta national team, that happened today on April 6, 2025, in Melbourne Australia,” Angelo Vassallo wrote.

“May God grant him eternal rest.”

Born in Gżira on September 14, 1949, Vassallo is considered by many as the one of the best Maltese players of the post-war period. His immense potential, which was already evident at the primary school level, came to the fore when he joined Gżira’s minors team.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com