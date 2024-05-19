It’s been a surreal morning. As the country continues to be rocked by revelations and resignations, and it becomes increasingly clear that you can fit the names of the people in power who aren’t involved in a scandal on a postage stamp, it was almost obscene to see the Love Island contestant photos sandwiched between headlines of political discrimination target Norman Vella on my Facebook feed. Sometimes, I feel like I’m hallucinating.

In reality, it’s not the beautiful men and women selected to find love that get my goat, even if the edited intros they all got were inane at best; it’s the vociferous public reaction or, rather, any reaction to begin with.

The thing is that the minute that the first photo went up, the hills and my private chats became alive in a way that they hadn’t been in some time, and, while I wasn’t surprised, I would be lying if I said I wasn’t concerned.

We have had all kinds of news all week, most of it troubling. But we also got some good news from the new health minister with regard to shutting down Mount Carmel and his new plans for a psychiatric unit to become an integral part of Mater Dei to help minimise stigma. Wasn’t this worth more than a passing piece of coverage and two dozen likes? Shouldn’t more people have been talking about that? Shouldn’t more people care? I honestly feel like we have lost the plot.

Karl Marx may have said that religion is the opium of the people but, since that seems to be on the decline, we seem to have replaced it with entertainment and an attitude that what happens in this country is someone else’s problem.

Now, listen, I’m not going to sit here and say that everyone, including me, isn’t overloaded and desensitised with all the many fingers in many different pies the previous Labour administration had in what appears to be every sector but, at the same time, is the answer really to ignore everything and tune into what has become the ultimate social experiment?

It’s starting to feel like the entire country is dissociating and that no one seems interested in coming back to reality. People are only too happy to leave their absurd and, many times, lewd commentary on the photos of individuals they don’t even know without shame but not to share informative articles, attend protests or ask for more and better.

Ultimately, there’s nothing wrong with giving in to your voyeuristic tendencies. If watching young adults stand around a house and chatter is how you want to spend your evening, then good for you but that shouldn’t come at the expense of the real world and the very real issues the country is facing.

No doubt, the usual ‘let’s not be negative card’ will come out to play but I’ve looked up the definition of positive in the dictionary and nowhere does it say that positivity, ignorance and oblivion are the same thing. No doubt this, too, is an establishment thing.

I don’t know about any of you but, unlike that Love Island contestant who stated she likes to date bad boys, I prefer mine in jail.