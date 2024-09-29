Let me fly was a song by Debbie Scerri. It was a song about the desire for freedom. Recently, the European Court of Justice ruled that the finch trapping derogation was illegal and breached the EU Birds Directive.

Under the veil of scientific research, the government allowed trappers to capture finches on the premise that the captured birds would then be released again. The government hailed this as ‘citizen science’!

However, the ECJ was not impressed. It ruled that this was anything but a scientific exercise. It was a sham and a smokescreen.

In short, ECJ ordered the government to let the birds fly.

Many know my personal viewpoint on hunting and trapping. During my maiden speech in parliament, I dared to ask: “If, in 1971, we were courageous enough to abolish the death penalty for people, when will we have the courage to remove the death penalty for birds?”

Needless to say, my question did not go down well with some MPs.

However, I still stand firmly by my statement. Sadly, the hunting and trapping lobby groups have bullied our nation for far too long and I and many others refuse to remain on the fence.

My main objection is about a principle. It is not personal. As a politician, one must be principled or else risk standing for nothing.

Principles are not subject to opinion polls and/or conditioned by lobby groups.

In my book, birds are meant to be enjoyed flying freely as the wind blows rather than kept in a small cage. Just imagine yourself locked away for good in your cupboard.

Personally, I consider the trapping and caging of birds to be a cruel act. Some might disagree but then this is the crux of democracy.

Sadly, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, a bird trapper himself, commenting on the ECJ’s judgment, tried to make light of its decision, almost suggesting that, with a minor tweak and, maybe, a few adjustments here and there, trappers would be able to resume their practice. He assured them that the ECJ’s ruling was merely based on a minor technicality.

Hunting and trapping lobby groups have bullied our nation for too long - Albert Buttigieg

The minister is wrongly interpreting the court’s decision, giving trappers false hopes.

While the Labour Party is keen to accommodate the trappers’ demands to secure their vote, the majority being Labour inclined, giving false hopes is simply dishonest.

One must come clean with these citizens and inform them of regulations as they truly are. It is unacceptable to keep them hoping against all odds, more so when the government knows that the EU is adamant on this issue. Besides, it is a waste of taxpayers’ money in legal fees and our country’s reputation will be damaged.

Today, there is a solid consensus that Malta’s EU membership is a success story.

The prosperity of our nation is a far bigger priority than the practice of lobby groups. One must put the country first.

I firmly believe that the ECJ’s ruling is an opportunity for us all to move forward and start afresh.

While acknowledging that, for some, this might be difficult to accept, one must come to terms with the fact, difficult as it might be, that, according to the ECJ ruling, this practice has reached the end of the line.

I encourage everyone to admire birds in their liberty and freedom. The birds must be feeling happier and safer now.

Let them fly!

Albert Buttigieg is the Nationalist Party’s spokesperson on the family and social solidarity.

