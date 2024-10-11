The Prime Minister on Friday urged fellow policymakers to help create sustainable jobs and support health and education initiatives in countries where people feel the need to seek economic improvement elsewhere.

"By enhancing economic development, helping to create sustainable jobs and supporting improvements to health and education within these countries, we help reduce the numbers of those who feel they need to leave their homes to seek economic improvement.

"As a European Union, we need to take all measures and search for all solutions to reduce irregular migration flows," Robert Abela told a MED9 summit in Cyprus.

Abela said migration topped the list of concerns for many Mediterranean citizens and the topic also topped the summit's agenda.

"For obvious geographical reasons, Mediterranean nations are on the front line of irregular migration into Europe. What happens here directly impacts what happens in countries to our north – and not just EU members. Which is why the Mediterranean voice must be heard loud and clear as decisions are taken on tackling irregular migration," he said.

Abela said many - exploited by heartless evil criminals - paid the ultimate price of the abhorrent trade of people smuggling.

He warned, however, that there could be no solution to Europe’s migration crisis without a Mediterranean solution.

And that solution can and must be one based on cooperation and delivery with every Mediterranean state, not just those in the EU, Abela added.

"Which is why Malta welcomes and endorses the step-change we have seen over the past 12 months in the Commission’s work with partner countries in the Mediterranean region to tackle irregular migration before those migrants ever get to Europe’s shores.

"Every country in the region must play their part in tackling the crisis. Each country in the region must be given the tailored support they need to do just that. For our partners in North Africa and the Middle East to be able to do their part, we must also ensure that the resources needed are made available to them," he said.

'Two-state solution will lead to lasting peace'

In his speech, Abela also reiterated Mata's call for de-escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, humanitarian access, adherence to international law, and the safeguarding of all civilians.

"The implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions is also paramount.

"Let us not forget our moral imperative of continuing to advocate for a two-state solution as a path to lasting peace and reconstruction grounded in dignity and hope."

Malta, he said, remained committed to action that prioritises diplomacy, accountability, and full, rapid, safe, and unhindered access to humanitarian aid.

"We stand ready to work with international partners to ensure that peace, security, and justice prevail in the Middle East."