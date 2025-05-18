It has been 10 days since Robert Francis Prevost was elevated to the papacy to the surprise of the entire world. For the fourth straight time, the cardinals chose a non-Italian and for the third straight time, they elected a new pope on the conclave’s second day. They also delivered a significant first. Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost is now Pope Leo XIV, the first American and Peruvian national to occupy the See of Peter.

The first decision a new pope makes after canonically accepting his election is his choice of papal name. The choice of ‘Leo’ aligns him with a lineage of pontiffs who have shaped the Church’s doctrine, diplomacy and social mission.

There is a specific reason why new popes change their names. In the early centuries of Christianity, many popes changed their names because their original names were of pagan origin.

However, not all popes followed this practice. Out of the 267 popes in history, only 130 have chosen a new name. This name-changing tradition became standard practice starting in 533 with Pope John II (baptismal name Mercury) and has continued to this day, with the exceptions of Adrian VI (1522-1523) and Marcellus II (1555), the last pope to hold on to his baptismal name.

When the name Leo XIV was announced by the proto-deacon on the Loggia at the Habemus Papam, many took to Facebook, as one does, to complain that the new pope is ‘antiquated’, ‘medieval’, ‘regressive’. The same sentiment was expressed when Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger had announced his pontifical name on April 19, 2005. Having many Roman numerals behind one’s name gives this impression, I suppose!

‘Leo’ has been borne by 13 previous popes, each leaving a distinct mark on the Church’s history. The first, Pope Leo I (440–461), known as Leo the Great, was pivotal in defining Christological doctrine and strengthening the authority of the papacy. His persuasive encounter with Attila the Hun, urging the invader to spare Rome, remains a testament to his diplomatic acumen.

Centuries later, Pope Leo XIII (1878–1903) emerged as a champion of social justice. His watershed encyclical Rerum Novarum addressed the rights and conditions of workers, laying the groundwork for modern Catholic social teaching. By choosing the name Leo XIV, the new pope signals a continuity with these predecessors’ commitment to doctrinal clarity and social responsibility.

We are on firmer ground when we rely on the pope’s own words on why he chose his papal name: “There are different reasons for this, but mainly because Pope Leo XIII in his historic encyclical Rerum Novarum addressed the social question in the context of the first great industrial revolution. In our own day, the Church offers to everyone the treasury of her social teaching in response to another industrial revolution and to developments in the field of artificial intelligence that pose new challenges for the defence of human dignity, justice and labour.”

Rivers of words have been written about the return of the mozzetta (the short red cape that symbolises authority) that Leo wore on the Loggia upon his election, sending many Vatican watchers and secular pundits into a frenzy about its significance, chalking it down to a break from his immediate predecessor.

However, Leo only wore what popes have worn for centuries, thereby stepping into the Petrine ministry in a most unassuming way.

By doing so, Leo shoulders the symbols of the Office in order to “to disappear so that Christ may remain; to become small so that He may be known and glorified, an indispensable commitment for anyone who exercises a ministry of authority in the Church”.

Much has already been written too about Leo’s first homily that is also cited above, on his first full day as pope where he said: “There are many settings in which the Christian faith is considered absurd, meant for the weak and unintelligent. ... contexts where it is not easy to preach the Gospel and bear witness to its truth, where believers are mocked, opposed, despised or at best tolerated and pitied. This is true not only among non-believers but also among many baptised Christians, who thus end up living, at this level, in a state of practical atheism.”

Some winced at his words; calling them ‘judgemental’ but Leo only said what popes are supposed to say. This is also part of being Peter rather than Simon, Leo rather than Robert.

Much has also already been written that the new pope reminds them of Pope Benedict XVI for his doctrinally sound Christocentric homilies and speeches; and of Pope Francis for his proximity with the poor, and for speaking about synodality, one of the key words that characterised the pontificate of the late pope.

But reducing the new pope to the sum of the parts of his predecessors is doing a great injustice to his significant accomplishments as Robert Francis Prevost and, worse, to his pontificate as Leo XIV. Our new pope has a wealth of academic, pastoral and governance experience, having been a teacher, lecturer, parish priest, judicial vicar, prior general of Augustinian Order for 12 years, bishop, cardinal and head of the Dicastery of Bishops at the Vatican.

Happily, the conservative and the progressive wings of the Church are united in claiming the new pope ‘as one of their own’, going through Prevost’s and Leo XIV’s words and actions with a fine-tooth comb and slotting him in their preferred categories accordingly.

Many have touted Leo XIV as the ‘pope of compromise’ but, judging by this activity, Leo has already shown himself to be one of unity. Which is a good start.

Dialogue is key. A word he used three times in his first address as pope.

I confess that I am also guilty of trying to pin down the new pope according to my theological leanings. But then I am reminded of a basic tenet of our tradition. That the Roman pontiff is the Successor of Peter and not of his predecessors.

So, yes, let Leo be Leo but most of all, let Leo be Peter.

Alessandra Dee Crespo

Alessandra Dee Crespo is the chancellor of the Church Tribunal of Appeals.