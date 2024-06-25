Malta should aim to send its first astronaut to space, the PN's research and innovation spokesperson has suggested.

“I want to see a Maltese person sent to the International Space Station," Ryan Callus told parliament this week. "We have quality, we have capable human resources."

He said Maltese scientists are already making great strides in space research and so sending an astronaut on a space mission should be within reach.

Callus was speaking during a parliamentary debate on Malta’s role in the European Space Agency, with MPs ratifying a new agreement that strengthens Malta’s role in the body.

The five-year agreement raises Malta’s status from observer to 'European Cooperating State', parliamentary secretary for research, Keith Azzopardi Tanti said.

This means that the space agency and the government-run Malta Council for Science and Technology (MCST) will now be required to invest €1.5 million a year in space research.

Most will be given to local companies via competitive grants, the junior minister said.

He said the agreement would lead to the growth of the space sector and would attract foreign investment.

Callus said the PN supports the new agreement but said Malta should go further and be on par with other small EU countries like Croatia and Cyprus as a full member of the European Space Agency.

Being a full member means bringing more research and opportunities for Maltese scientists.

He said this would mean Malta contributing more to innovation that affects people’s lives, including biomedical research.

Cases where Malta uses its space agency status to conduct research would significantly increase should Malta become a full member, Callus said.

Maltese scientists are already taking advantage of the country’s European Space Agency connections, Callus said, citing research by University of Malta scientist Joseph Borg, who found that human blood in space reverts to its foetal type.

The research could lead to a breakthrough for thalassaemia patients, whose haemoglobin is dysfunctional after birth and requires a lifetime of transfusions.

Speaking in general terms, Callus said the government needs to invest more in research.

“The University of Malta only receiving €1.3 million in research funding is only a drop in the ocean compared to what is needed,” he said.

Those who file for MCST grants often get no money even though their applications are highly rated, he said.