Earlier this week, Arthall in Gozo hosted a talk on modern theatre, by Stefan Aquilina, Associate Professor of Theatre Studies at the University of Malta. Using the rich photographic evidence of performances produced in France, Germany, Russia, and England at the turn of the twentieth-century he explored the ways in which how modern theatre broke with conventional, becoming innovative, experimental, surprising and daring. Here he explains how and why it left a lasting legacy in contemporary theatre and performance:

