Let us change Malta together.

As the dust settles on the local council and European election results, one thing is clear – the public is no longer tolerant of a corrupt government, bribery, the theft of public funds and pre-electoral gimmicks.

The desire for change is palpable across the nation, with the electorate sending a strong message, namely, that our country cannot continue on the path set by Joseph Muscat, Robert Abela and their associates. These results also reveal that, for the first time in a long while, the public is resonating with the Nationalist Party’s message and engaging with us.

The results of the 2024 European Parliament election, when compared to those of the same election five years ago, reveal that the Nationalist Party increased its vote count by 10,740 while the Labour Party saw a decrease of 23,462 votes from 2019. The voting population remained practically equal, same for the number of invalid votes.

Contrary to claims that the Nationalist Party has made no progress and that this was merely a “protest vote”, the numbers clearly show a substantial swing towards the PN. While this swing wasn’t enough to secure a victory, it indicates that half of those who moved away from Labour turned to the PN, with the other half supporting other smaller parties or independent candidates. For the first time since 2009, more people who went to the polling booth were willing to vote for a party other than Labour than to vote for Labour itself.

This trend was repeated in the local council election results, where not only did the Nationalist Party regain battleground towns such as Mosta, St Paul’s Bay, San Ġwann, Msida, Siġġiewi and Żebbuġ (Gozo), regain a relative majority in Birkirkara and Mellieħa but also increased its vote percentage and seats in traditionally red-leaning towns such as Gudja, Santa Luċija, Kalkara, Birżebbuġa, Dingli, Qrendi, Żurrieq and Fgura.

The party still has more work to do to convince the majority of the Maltese population that the PN is the party to take Malta into the 2030s come the next election and write a new chapter in Maltese history, a chapter that will seek to right the wrongs of the past.

It is imperative for the party to reach out to the thousands of voters who either voted for independent candidates or opted not to vote at all. This silent majority is cognisant of the need for change in this country, however, at this stage, these voters are not yet ready to fully place their trust in the PN.

It is, thus, our responsibility to dedicate the time left until the next general election to reach out to these voters and persuade them that the Nationalist Party is the alternative government that Malta needs. In order to do this, it is crucial that, in the coming months, the party continues to regenerate and spell out its vision for Malta’s future in a clear and digestible manner.

I am sure that there are a lot of issues where the PN, smaller parties, independents and much of civil society agree on. The need for State-financing of political parties, electoral reform, proper remuneration and resources for politicians, broadcasting reform, more transparency in public expenditure, higher ethical standards for people in public office, strong anti-mafia legislation and unexplained wealth orders, making the environment a constitutionally-protected human right; these are issues which can offer a common denominator for all people of goodwill who want to see Malta get out of this mess and move towards the future.

The PN has undergone a generational change in recent years and such a change is now starting to bear fruit - Mark Anthony Sammut

The Nationalist Party has undergone a generational change in recent years and such a change is now starting to bear fruit. Indeed, it was very encouraging to see a good number of youths not only contesting the local council elections on the party’s ticket but taking frontline roles within the campaign and achieving electoral success. It is crucial that the party continues to attract new talent and fresh ideas.

The Nationalist Party will not be granted an electoral victory by default but through a clear, compelling vision for Malta’s future – one that resonates with the needs and aspirations of our people. A vision aimed at addressing the current challenges while positioning our nation for integrity and prosperity.

Central to this vision will be the restoration of public trust in government and politics in general and ensuring that the government is truly focused on serving the interests of its people rather than those of a select few.

We must offer the electorate a clear plan for the revitalisation of Malta’s international reputation, the improvement of the quality of life and the creation of new economic opportunities to foster a resilient and diversified economy, among others. We must convince the electorate that ethical leadership will be our hallmark and that the PN in government will uphold the highest standards of behaviour and demonstrate both moral and fiscal responsibility.

My appeal to the Nationalist Party and those citizens of goodwill who are yearning for a change in direction is this: let us not squander this opportunity to change Malta for the better come the next election. The electorate has sent us a strong message and it is up to us to seize this moment and offer a clear path forward for Malta – one that inspires confidence and resonates with the aspirations of every Maltese citizen.

Our door is open to anyone who wishes to contribute. Whatever you voted in the past, whatever your political background, whatever your level of education, we invite all who share this vision to join us in creating a Malta where transparency and accountability define our governance, where equal opportunities are open to all, where the economy thrives in a truly competitive environment and where every voice is heard and valued.

Let us change Malta together.

Mark Anthony Sammut is the Nationalist Party’s spokesperson on transport.