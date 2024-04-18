According to the Eurobarometer survey on June’s European Parliament elections published by Times of Malta (March 30), there doesn’t seem to be much anticipation among voters. It has been reported that only 52% have declared their intention to vote. The report did not, however, point out why interest in these elections has slumped.

At the heart of these European elections lies the fundamental principle of representation. So far, it seems that nearly half the Maltese people will leave the decision to the other half. Nonetheless, Malta will elect six members of the European Parliament. Citizens are essentially exercising their democratic right when electing MEPs to serve as their voice in Brussels and Strasbourg.

These elected representatives then have the responsibility to advocate the interests and concerns of the Maltese people on the European stage. In these turbulent times, more than ever before, we need MEPs who stand for growth and stability above anything else.

Beyond mere representation, the European Parliament holds immense sway in shaping EU legislation and policies that reverberate across all member states. MEPs engage in the intricate process of drafting, amending and voting on laws that touch upon every aspect of European and, naturally, Maltese society.

Thus, the outcome of these European elections in Malta holds implications for the future direction of EU policies that directly impact the lives of its citizens. At this juncture, we need MEPs advocating for a European Union which stands for peace not war. Is this not what the bloc was meant to represent first and foremost following World War II?

The Maltese nation has always been a symbol of peace due to its long-standing tradition of neutrality. Hence, this is why the six MEPs elected next June need to be those who prioritise peaceful solutions over conflicts. They must ensure that we keep in line with Malta’s historical commitment to peace, stability and also neutrality.

The European Union was founded with the primary aim of preventing European conflicts - Glenn Bedingfield

Malta and Europe only stand to gain from regional stability. Our representatives in the European institutions must advocate for peaceful resolutions to conflicts as this is the only way to ensure that stability is maintained within the wider Mediterranean region.

By promoting dialogue, diplomacy and conflict resolution, MEPs can contribute to fostering a peaceful environment conducive to economic prosperity and social cohesion. After all, peace is not a mere buzzword – it is crucial for economic development and prosperity. Conflict disrupts trade, investment and tourism, hindering economic growth and stability.

Peace is a core value of the European Union; a Union that was founded with the primary aim of preventing European conflicts. Electing MEPs who uphold these values reinforces Malta’s commitment to the principles of peace, democracy and solidarity, upon which the EU is built.

It also strengthens Malta’s integration within the European community and its alignment with shared European goals and objectives.

The importance of these elections also stems from the need for the European Parliament to provide a platform for diplomacy on the international stage. We need MEPs who uphold the national interest before any other partisan interest. Unfortunately, this has not always been the case over the years. We only have six MEPs and they ought to work together, not the other way round to serve partisan interests.

European elections in Malta are far more than just a routine electoral exercise. These are crucial elections for our country and Europe itself. As we, the Maltese people, prepare to cast our votes, we shall do so with a profound awareness of the impact that our choices will have on Europe and our nation’s destiny.

Let us vote for peace and stability.

Glenn Bedingfield is Parliamentary Secretary for Public Cleanliness.