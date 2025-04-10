Defence and peace

Nowadays, a totally unfounded argument is being spread; that investing in defence is investing in war. This is not true as there is a difference between defence and attack.

Does taking security measures for your home mean that you will rob your neighbour? I don’t think so.

So how does investing in defence mean we are choosing to go to war?

An investment in our defence and security is an investment into peace. Security is what guarantees peace. As a Romanian military philosopher said: “If you want peace, prepare for war”.

Home cameras and alarm systems are deterrents for robbers. They are what could make a robber think twice before stealing. Likewise, armaments are a deterrent for war. They are what could make a potential aggressor think twice before launching an attack.

An AFM Augusta Westland. Photo: Justin Gatt

Look at today’s new geopolitical situation.

It is a situation where America may not guarantee to defend Europe if it comes to it; we realise the ever growing importance of investing in our security and defence.

Also, an investment into defence does not mean we are going against our neutrality. Having good security does not mean you are not neutral. Those are unrelated.

Take Switzerland: a country known for its great defence capabilities.

It is called an armed neutrality. A country which is armed, which has great defences but is neutral.

Another argument is that Malta investing in defence is useless as one nuclear bomb would eradicate it.

Yes, it is true that a single nuclear bomb can eradicate Malta but it is very unlikely that a nuclear power would want to send a nuclear bomb to Malta in any possible conflict. Why?

Nuclear weapons destroy what the aggressor is fighting for, defeating the purpose of the aggressor’s attack.

They make land uninhabitable and, obviously, destroy everything on it, including what the aggressor wants.

Russia is a nuclear power and has been fighting with Ukraine for the past three years but has never used a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

Israel is a nuclear power, and is fighting with Palestine, but has never used a nuclear weapon.

In nearly all cases, it is not viable for a nuclear power to actually use its nuclear weapons.

One may also ask: why would a country want Malta?

A quick look at the history book gives an answer to that question. Geography.

So let’s invest in our defence and security.

Let’s invest in our peace.

Maverick Gauci – Kirkop

The ultimate journey

In old age, it is of utmost importance to prepare for “the ultimate journey” (Robert A. Monroe) toward “the unknown region” (Walt Whitman), “the undiscovered country, from whose bourn no traveller returns” (Shakespeare’s Hamlet).

We are more than our physical bodies, and the next phase of our existence depends on our choices and the way we live now. We reap what we sow.

None of these will follow us beyond this life: money, possessions, status and power.

In his book Walden; or, Life in the Woods, (1854), Henry David Thoreau explains why he chose to live a simple life during his two-year stay at Walden Pond, near Concord, Massachusetts.

“I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately, to front only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what it had to teach, and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not lived.”

John Guillaumier – St Julian’s